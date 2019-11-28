Chime is UK's largest independent as top 50 turnover grows 6% to £1.8bn

Chime is the largest by turnover in a ranking of the UK top 50 independent agencies, which collectively reported a total gross income of £1.84bn, according to Moore Kingston Smith.

Reflecting on a solid performance, the combined turnover – based on agencies’ most recently filed annual accounts – marked a 6.4% increase on the previous year’s figure of £1.73bn.

Chime, which owns agencies including VCCP, Warl and Good Relations, reported gross income of £250.4m – more than double that of You & Mr Jones owner Inside Ideas Group in second place with £92.2m, HH Global Group (in third with £91.9m), Engine (fourth at £87.8m) and The & Partnership (fifth at £85.1m).

Further down, the top 10 also contained Imagination in sixth, Unlimited in seventh, Edelman in eighth, Mother in ninth and APS Group in 10th.

Chime was also number one ranked by operating profit, recording £24.3m, followed by The & Partnership with £12.4m and Talon Outdoor (which is not in the top 10 ranked by gross income) with £11.2m.

In terms of turnover growth, Sideshow Group delivered the most impressive annual surge, seeing gross income up 62%, followed by Milton House Investments (up 46%), Jellyfish (31%), Emperor Design Consultants (31%), Ptarmigan Media (30%) and HH Global (25%).

Note: Year-end figures submitted to Moore Kingston Smith differ between agencies, depending on when accounts were filed.