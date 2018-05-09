Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

China leading the world for luxury digital advertising

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Asia's biggest economy the most advanced digital market for luxury advertising, according to latest Zenith study.

China leading the world for luxury digital advertising

Digital advertising is by far the biggest growth sector for advertisers in the luxury sector, with China found to be the most advanced market of them all.

The findings, published today in Zenith’s Luxury Advertising Expenditure Forecasts 2018, report that digital advertising in the luxury sector will grow by US$886 million between 2017 and 2019. In comparison, TV advertising will grow US$27 million, with cinema and radio trailing even further behind. By 2019, Zenith said, digital advertising will account for 35% of total luxury adspend.

Data specific to luxury sector

Unsurprisingly, the US and China remain the world’s largest luxury markets, with brands spending US$5.2 billion and US$2.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. China is outstripping the rest in terms of digital advertising. It accounted for 53% of domestic luxury adspend in 2017. By 2019 that figure will be almost 70%, according to Zenith.

The report analysed 23 global markets, including nine in Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Taiwan. Other APAC markets have some way to go to grow their luxury digital advertising ecosystems.

Click to enlarge the infographics below:


Asia-Pacific
 
China
 
Hong Kong
 
Japan
 
South Korea

 

See more Top of the Charts

This article was first published on www.CampaignAsia.com

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
L-R...Steimberg, Credland, Lappage and Rogers (chair)

Promoted

May 09, 2018

The long and short of the perfect running time

MEDIA
Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

Promoted

May 09, 2018

Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

AGENCY
Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

Promoted

May 08, 2018

Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid

Promoted

May 08, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid