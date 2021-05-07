Sara Nelson
Chirpy jingle and magical van feature in Ocado's brand relaunch campaign

This will be Ocado’s biggest national multichannel advertising campaign to date.

Ocado: the van transforms into marvellous machines including an ice cream van on extendable feet
Ocado: the van transforms into marvellous machines including an ice cream van on extendable feet

Online supermarket Ocado has revealed a fresh new strategy and rebrand, heralded by its biggest national advertising campaign to date, launching tomorrow (8 May). 

The first major work for the brand from St Luke’s, the campaign updates the strapline “The online supermarket” to a cheerful new jingle: “There’s an Ocado just for you” to reflect the brand’s diverse product range.

The 60-second spot shows an Ocado driver on a route, with his transportation morphing into different vehicles to reflect his deliveries. 

They include a Morris Minor bread van, a boat laden with fresh fish, an Italian deli three-wheeler, a farmer’s tractor with fresh vegetables, an ice-cream van rising off the ground on hydraulic lifts to reach a first-floor window, and a train of frozen-food cabinets pulled by a Skidoo through a snowy street.

The campaign showcases the wide range of items the supermarket offers – more than 49,000 products, including 5,000 M&S exclusives, an own-brand range and a wide range of organic fruit and vegetables, wines, ice creams and desserts. Recent additions include a dedicated B-Corp aisle for eco-friendly brands, and a separate Rising Stars aisle, formed to celebrate new and up-and-coming British suppliers.

The work was created by Joanne Boyle, Matt Harvey and Hannah Talbut, and directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider. The soundtrack is an original song that features lyrics by St. Luke’s creatives Alan Young and Matt Harvey with a melody composed by Native.

St Luke’s won the £10m account for Ocado last summer, at a time when the brand was riding high amid the Covid pandemic, with sales up 27% for the first six months of the year to more than £1bn and the new M&S partnership replacing its long-standing tie-up with Waitrose & Partners in September. 

The campaign also features Ocado’s new branding and colour change from green to grape, by Jones Knowles Ritchie; and a fresh Ocado “swirl” logo along with the brand's new custom typeface designed by F37 Foundry.

The campaign will debut on TV on Saturday at 9pm with a roadblock across commercial channels and will also run across social media, digital, radio and out of home, including London bus wraps (pictured above).

Media planning and buying is handled by Hearts & Science, with digital media by M/SIX. 

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado Retail, said: “With a bigger range than any other supermarket, Ocado can truly deliver a personalised service to each customer.

"We’re tremendously excited to shout (and sing) about this through our new campaign, as we look forward to welcoming more people than ever to come and experience Ocado’s terrific range, value and convenience.”

Alan Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, added: “Now is the ideal time for Ocado to communicate its offering to prospective customers and remind existing ones of why it’s outstanding. This campaign makes the ubiquitous Ocado van an icon that represents a
new level of personalised service for shoppers across the UK.”

