Chivas launches Man United partnership with first work from McCann London

Pernod Ricard's upmarket blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, has launched a three-year global partnership with Manchester United to become the club's global spirits partner.

It launches with a film, created by McCann London, which celebrates the blend of characteristics in Jose Mourinho’s team. It is the first work for Chivas from the agency since it won the global account last December.

The film, launched today, was shot in Los Angeles on the club’s pre-season tour, and features shots of the team’s international stars in less familiar scenarios. It was created by Matt Searle and Olly Wood and was directed by Ryan Simpson (Stadium) through Mofilm.

It was revealed to fans of the 13-time Premier League champions ahead of their opening game of the season, this Friday evening, at home to Leicester City.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and chief executive at Chivas Brothers, called the partnership a "natural fit".

He added: "We both firmly believe that great things can be achieved when we come together - from balancing the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies that go into our Scotch, to using the perfect combination of players’ skills on the pitch to create a winning team."

A spokesman for Chivas said it would announce details of the activation of the sponsorship in the next few weeks.

