Chivas Regal brings The Blend bar to Manchester

Pernod Ricard-owned Scotch whisky Chivas Regal is staging a pop-up school where guests can make their own bottle of blended whisky.

"The Blend" will feature hour-long sessions inviting guests to create their own blended whisky alongside a guided tasting and lessons on the craftsmanship of master blending. The event will also feature a bar, styled on the whisky bars of Manhattan, where guests can relax with drinks after their blending sessions.

The experience, taking place from 23 February, is being hosted at Quay Street in Manchester, with sessions running from Wednesday to Sunday until the end of May. 

The Manchester edition follows on from a similar experience previously hosted in London

