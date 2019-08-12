Chivas Regal hosts annual cocktail competition

Pernod Ricard-owned Chivas Regal will be hosting its annual cocktail competition where bartenders around the world compete to make the best drink using Chivas blended Scotch whisky.

At Oval Space on 29 August, guests will be able to sample cocktails from the 14 finalists selected from 14 countries. The mixologists have been split into three teams who have created bars for visitors to enjoy; they will be unique and inspired by the bartenders and the cocktails they are creating.

Food available includes Scottish dishes from Mac & Wild and street food from Club Mexicana. The event will also have a Chivas terrace bar.

At the event, now in its sixth year, the bartenders will be judged by industry tastemakers. The public will also be involved in making the final decision on the winner by casting their vote for their favourite bar concept and cocktail creations.

Rhys Wilson, Chivas Regal global ambassador, said: "In addition to competing individually, they [the bartenders] will be working together to build three unique pop-up bars to truly celebrate collaboration. I’m so excited to think about what the bars will look like and what delicious, and modern, Scotch whisky cocktail creations they come up with."

Manifest is delivering the project.