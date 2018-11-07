Gurjit Degun
Chivas Regal takes The Blend activation nationwide

Pernod Ricard whisky brand experience will take place in London and Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool.

Chivas Regal, the Pernod Ricard premium blended whisky brand, is extending it’s The Blend activation to a further three cities.

The brand has appointed agency John Doe to help it partner with bars across London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool to put on the experience, which teaches visitors about whisky and how to blend their own bottle.

The Blend has been running since 2016 in London, and in Manchester since the beginning of 2018 where Pernod Ricard has launched an events space. John Doe has been hired for five months to extend this to the other cities, as well as build awareness and drive ticket sales.

The experience has been developed in-house by Pernod Ricard.

Rick Bennett-Baggs, marketing manager at Pernod Ricard, said: "John Doe has extensive knowledge of the brand, and have delivered some exceptional experiential work for other Pernod Ricard brands this year. I’m confident we are in safe hands, and that they will continue to deliver the high-standards set in previous years for The Blend."

Gurjit Degun

