Choose Love opens charitable Christmas pop-up for fifth year

Refugee charity Choose Love, is launching its Christmas campaign to provide support directly to refugees across the world.

Founded five years ago, the organisation annually opens a store that allows consumers to buy supplies and services for refugees with the simple concept of "browse the store, choose real products and leave with nothing".

The Choose Love store opens its doors on 4 November and will feature artwork and merchandise designed by Lakwena. Shoppers will be able to buy items for refugees, including bundles for specific needs.

The charity is also teaming up with London's Carnaby Street for its 2021 Christmas installation, which features 600 sparkling 3D and 2D butterflies hand-decorated with reflective wings and bright neon patterns. The butterflies are a metaphor for spiritual rebirth, transformation, change and hope.

In a year that has brought the beginnings of another refugee crisis as thousands of people try to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan, the need to support those working in refugee camps has never been more crucial.

A range of bundles is available, including a £120 Afghanistan package designed to offer support and safe spaces for those affected. It includes food, clothes, family reunion, women's support and mental health support.

For those who can't make it to the pop-up, gifts are also available via the online store.

The charity has raised £9.35m in the past five years, with Londoners helping purchase 1.8 million hot meals, 1.6 million nappies, and raising more than £500,000 for mental health support.