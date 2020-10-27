Fayola Douglas
Choose Love partners Carnaby Street for Christmas light installation and pop-up

Aim is to raise money for refugees.

Choose Love: lightboxes will be filled with positive messages
Refugee charity Choose Love has teamed up with Carnaby Street for its 2020 Christmas installation, for which a series of lightboxes displaying positive words will be placed along the length of the street.

The display, which will be illuminated with pink neon lights, is due to be erected on 2 November. 

Sister London is working alongside real estate investment trust Shaftesbury and James Glancy Design on the Christmas lights. 

Choose Love will also open its annual pop-up shop to raise funds over the festive period at 24 Carnaby Street on 17 November.

The aim is to raise money for refugees by allowing visitors to purchase a range of products to be donated to those in need. New items this year include a Covid-19 response pack and care for unaccompanied children.

Npb88 is working with Choose Love to deliver the pop-up. 

