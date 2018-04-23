Chris Clarke leaves Digitas after decade as chief creative officer

Chris Clarke: was appointed chief creative officer, international, in 2008

He leaves a strong international creative leadership team in 20 markets and there are no plans to fill the role of chief creative officer, international.

Clarke has been with Digitas for more than 12 years. He joined the Publicis Groupe agency in 2006 as executive creative director and president and was promoted to his current role in 2008.

Prior to Digitas, he has held executive creative director roles at Modem Media and prior to that Wheel (absorbed by LBi in 2006, now part of Digitas).

Laurent Ezekiel, president of North America and international at Digitas, said: "Chris is a fantastic and provocative polymath who has built a wonderful creative culture internationally at Digitas, and previously at LBi.

"Chris’ legacy lives on in the values of the company he helped to build. After 10 years as my colleague and friend, I would like to thank him for his passionate contribution to the business. He leaves with all our best wishes for his next big adventure."

Clarke's next move has yet to be determined but will be focused on the "social impact of technology and the role of brands in shaping the human future", he said.

"It has been an amazing and formative decade and I am incredibly proud of the team I have built and the work we have done: I genuinely believe this has helped to change the culture of the industry," Clarke added.

While Clarke's international role will not remain, Digitas is looking to appoint for the reintroduced position of UK chief creative officer to lead and champion the agency’s creative output.

This role has been vacant since Simon Gill left in 2016 to join Isobar London as its chief creative officer.