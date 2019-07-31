Chris Evans listenership climbs as Zoe Ball falls in breakfast radio ratings

Chris Evans drew an audience of 1.11 million listeners a week to his Virgin Radio breakfast show in the three months ending ending 23 June, building his audience by 63,000 compared with the first quarter.

While The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 – which succeeded Evans' eponymous show after he made the move to Virgin – still outstripped the Evans programme by 7.16m listeners, it lost an audience of 781,000 on the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X grew its audience marginally, from 928,000 in Q1 to 931,000 in Q2. TalkSPORT grew its audience from 1.39 million to 1.43 million, while Magic was up from 1.3 million to 1.35m.

But Global-owned Capital's newly consolidated breakfast radio ruled the early morning airwaves, with Breakfast with Roman Kemp drawing an audience of 3.8 million in Q2. The newly-lauched syndicated show, with hosts Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, has replaced 14 local breakfast shows. Capital Breakfast collectively drew an audience of 3.73 million in Q1.

Record audience for commercial radio

Commercial radio pulled in its biggest-ever audience of 36.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, up on Q1's 36.1 million, and grabbing more than two million more listeners than the BBC (at 34.1 million).

The BBC continued to command a greater share of listening hours (at 49.3%) than commercial stations (48%). But the public service broadcaster's figure is in decline as commercial radio's share is on the up – in the second quarter of 2018, the BBC's share was 51.7%, while commercial's was 45.7%.

Digital radio's influence also continued to grow, with 56% of listeners now using digital devices to tune in, compared with 50.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

Global Radio's Heart, retained its crown as the UK's biggest commercial radio brand by reach, with an average of 9.66 million listeners each week, although the figure marked a 0.4% fall on the same period in 2018.

Siobhan Kenny, Radiocentre's chief executive, said: "It’s turning out to be a yet another good year for commercial radio, with consistently strong audience numbers. Nine out of 10 people in the UK are tuning into radio every week, a remarkably strong performance over the last 20 years.

"The wide variety of stations the sector offers are resonating with more and more people. Of course, this is also good news for advertisers, who will see the growth in online and in-app listening as opportunities to reach their audiences in newer, often more tailored ways."