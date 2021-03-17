Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Chris Macleod to retire as customer and revenue director for TfL

Macleod will leave this summer.

Long-time TfL marketing boss Chris Macleod retires

Chris Macleod, customer and revenue director at Transport for London, will retire this summer after 15 years.

Macleod, who is a stalwart of Campaign’s Power 100 of top marketers, already holds a number of advisory and non-executive positions and is looking to expand his portfolio in this area.

Vernon Everitt, TfL’s managing director for customers, communication and technology, said: "Chris’s leadership of our customer, revenue and marketing agenda over the past 15 years has been central to making TfL one of the most trusted and respected transport systems in the world.

“Chris has been instrumental in focusing the whole organisation on improving the experience of customers, all drawn together under our unifying purpose and promise of ‘Every journey matters’."

Speaking to Campaign last October, Macleod said the prior 12 months had been a “game of two halves”. TfL’s first major brand campaign was showing good results as was its advertising estate but then Covid hit and tube use slumped to as low as 5% of normal levels.

The government has had to bail out TfL to the tune of £1.6bn, and the network is seeking another £5.7bn to help keep it running through to 2022.

A TfL spokesperson said it would shortly be commencing a competitive internal and external recruitment process to find Macleod’s replacement.

TfL is currently gearing up for a review of its media business, currently handled by Wavemaker. A formal pitch is scheduled for late July. 

In February TfL reappointed VCCP to its through-the-line marketing and behaviour change account after an 18-month pitch. VCCP beat Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy in the four-way pitch, which was assisted by AAR. 

TfL’s ad sales partner for the Tube, Global, has recently started to offer guaranteed estimated impacts for brands running campaigns on the London Underground in a bid to boost ad revenue.

