Chris Pearce to depart TMW Unlimited

Chris Pearce, chief executive of TMW Unlimited, is set to leave the agency.

His next steps are not yet known, but he will remain in advertising.

Alex Burley will take over his role in the interim and has been promoted to a newly created role of chief operating officer. The agency said he will be supported by TMW founding partner Richard Marshall.

Pearce has been at the CRM agency for more than 11 years, having joined as business director. He was appointed chief executive in 2015.

During Pearce's tenure, TMW was awarded Campaign’s Customer Agency of the Year in 2016.

TMW works with clients including Morrisons, Coty, Nissan Europe and Shell Retail. The agency lost the Danone account to MullenLowe Open last month after a competitive pitch.

Tim Bonnet president of Unlimited Group said: "Chris has made a great contribution to TMW over the last eleven years. We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best for the future."