Christian Aid appoints creative agency to lead brand comms

Global relief and development charity Christian Aid has appointed Impero as its lead creative agency for brand communications.

Impero, which won the Christian Aid brief following a competitive three-way pitch, has been handed the task of increasing the charity’s fundraising and supporter engagement. The pitch process was led by R&D.

Impero said its brief for Christian Aid includes creating an integrated campaign and new positioning to return the charity to its roots and remind people of the work it does to “tackle injustice and help the world’s poorest”.

Nick Georgiadis, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Christian Aid, said: “Right from the start [Impero] demonstrated a real passion, drive and commitment to help us tackle global poverty, inequality, and injustice.”

Christian Aid operates in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East. It works with people of all faiths and none, and was established 75 years ago.

Emily Winterbourne, managing director of Impero, said: “When we met the Christian Aid team, we knew instantly they were looking for brave thinking and impactful work.”

This article originally appeared on PRWeek.