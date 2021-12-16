Ian Griggs
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Christian Aid appoints creative agency to lead brand comms

Impero won the business in a three-way pitch.

Chrtstian Aid: wants to change its positioning in the charity sector
Chrtstian Aid: wants to change its positioning in the charity sector

Global relief and development charity Christian Aid has appointed Impero as its lead creative agency for brand communications.

Impero, which won the Christian Aid brief following a competitive three-way pitch, has been handed the task of increasing the charity’s fundraising and supporter engagement. The pitch process was led by R&D.

Impero said its brief for Christian Aid includes creating an integrated campaign and new positioning to return the charity to its roots and remind people of the work it does to “tackle injustice and help the world’s poorest”.

Nick Georgiadis, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Christian Aid, said: “Right from the start [Impero] demonstrated a real passion, drive and commitment to help us tackle global poverty, inequality, and injustice.”

Christian Aid operates in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East. It works with people of all faiths and none, and was established 75 years ago.

Emily Winterbourne, managing director of Impero, said: “When we met the Christian Aid team, we knew instantly they were looking for brave thinking and impactful work.”

This article originally appeared on PRWeek. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

CAMPAIGN AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Campaign AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company

Find Out More