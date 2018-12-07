Christmas 2018 brand activations: John Lewis, Cadbury, Tesco and Harvey Nichols

John Lewis & Partners’ behind-the-scenes experience

This activation, created with Adam & Eve/DDB, takes visitors behind the scenes of the retailer’s TV ad "The boy and the piano" starring Elton John. The set, at the Oxford Street flagship store, contains a dressing room, a recording studio and the living room in which the young John receives a piano in the spot.

Cadbury’s Secret Santa postal service

As part of Cadbury’s Secret Santa TV ad, Golin and VCCP are bringing the concept to life with a series of purple postal service activations around the UK allowing people to send an anonymous chocolate gift to a loved one.

Tiffany & Co’s giant scented Christmas tree

The jeweller’s 43-foot Christmas tree in the arcade at St Pancras station in London features hundreds of bottles of the brand's eau de parfum, alongside a giant robot made of Tiffany's signature blue boxes. MKTG delivered the experience.

Penguin Random House’s The Snowman experience

Backyard Cinema has created a 5,000-square-foot experience with three screening rooms presenting different scenes from the Raymond Briggs book.

Harvey Nichols' shoppable Christmas carollers

Harvey Nichols realised that potential customers might find it hard to get out of the office to choose an outfit for the Christmas party, so it took the fashion to them. Carol singers, wearing outfits that were fully shoppable on Instagram, visited offices around London. TBWA\London created the campaign.

Debenhams' Christmas market

The retailer has created in-store markets, building on its "Do a bit of Debenhams" campaign by Mother. It aims to get more footfall into its stores.

Grey Goose's festive village

Serving festive food from a woodfire, such as pomme de terre au four and warm Vacherin Mont d’Or, the vodka brand’s rustic hideaway is located in the courtyard of The Langham hotel in London.

Tesco’s vegan experience

The supermarket is partnering vegan cooking duo Bosh! to help people cater for plant-based diets over the festive period, with vegan versions of wine and canapés, such as "bangers in blankets" at its "Vegmas" activation.