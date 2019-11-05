Christmas 2019: the best ads so far

Visa called on a team of 13 independent shopkeepers for an epic cover of Somebody to Love by Queen, in aid of the humble high-street shop.

Aired during the Pride of Britain Awards on ITV, the ad saw barbers, booksellers and music aficionados put their vocal range to encourage Christmas shoppers to "show [the] high street some love" this year.

As well as broadcast, out-of-home, print and social media activity and earned media amplification, the campaign comes alongside a trio of media partnerships, including a series of business-based ads on Channel 4, a partnership with Global covering 12 local Heart radio stations and work featured in The Guardian.

The campaign was written by Samuel Simmonds and Olivia Weston, art directed by George Coyle, Harry O’Grady and Emily Downing, and directed by Gary Freedman through Independent. The media agency is Starcom.

It seems singalongs are a common theme for this year’s Christmas campaigns, with Amazon enlisting the vocal talents of Solomon Burke to soundtrack this year’s ad.

The spot begins with a girl playing Everybody Needs Somebody to Love on a miniature piano, before being joined by buskers, drivers, a tap-dancing man and even an Amazon parcel.

It was created by Nick Bird and Lee Smith, and directed by Henry Alex Rubin through Smuggler. Media planning and buying is by Initiative.

Asda’s ad follows the journey of a young girl as she attempts to bring Christmas cheer to Tyldesley, Wigan, where in 2016 residents dubbed the Christmas tree in their market square the worst in the country for its "dead-looking" appearance.

The work was written by Neil Clarke, art directed by Jay Phillips and directed by Tom Green through Stink.

Christmas icon Mariah Carey reprised her classic All I Want for Christmas to promote Walkers.

Set during a music video shoot, the spot sees five-time Grammy winner Carey hand out self-obsessed gifts to crew members, before having an intense tug-of-war with a man dressed as an elf over the last packet of crisps.

The work was created by Alex Grieve and directed by Joseph Kahn through Caviar. The media agency is OMD UK.

With a focus on timeless fashion Zalando’s festive campaign showcases the unifying power of Christmas across generations.

Set to Cosmic Dancer by T-Rex, the ad follows a sharply dressed nan (model Frances Dunscombe) and her grandson as they attend a multigenerational Christmas party, decked out with pinball, poker and dancing.

The work was directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch.

In a name-based pun to end all name-based puns, Iceland partnered Disney to create an ad starring the cast of Frozen 2, ahead of the film’s release on 22 November.

The spot begins with a family playing an old-fashioned game of charades; but things take a surreal turn when a boy throws a stuffed toy of Frozen character Olaf (available in Iceland stores) into the air and it comes to life alongside CGI co-stars Anna, Elsa and Kristoff.

It was created in-house by Iceland and Disney’s in-house creative agency Yellow Shoes, and was produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The partnership was facilitated by Iceland’s media agency, the7stars.

Argos has created a percussion-heavy spot, set to 1980s classic Don’t You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds.

Giving into temptation, a dad begins to play his daughter’s miniature drum kit (as spotted in the Argos catalogue); after coming down the stairs to find her dad playing, the daughter is invited to join on a second set of drums.

The work was created by Ludo Thomas and Arthur Harry, and directed by Traktor through Stink.

Following last year’s "Elsie’s gift", Very focused on the role of community during the winter season for its Christmas campaign.

The spot follows one street’s extravagant mission to deliver a present to an old man, Sidney, and his dog, ending with Sidney receiving his glowing purple gift from a remote-controlled truck, before spending Christmas with different members of the local community.

It was written by Hannah Talbut, art directed by Joanne Boyle and directed by Against All Odds through Passion Animation Studios.