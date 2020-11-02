Christmas 2020: the ads making the best of a bad year

Soundtracked by Gary Barlow’s Incredible and with the same theme as last year’s festive campaign, the ad follows two sisters who circle a box of magic tricks in the Argos catalogue, before being transported to Christmas evening. Suddenly, their living room is transformed into a West End theatre for an extraordinary illusionist performance.

The work was created by Matt Wood and Tom Loveless, and directed by James Rouse through Outsider.

Set to the track Hot Love by T Rex, the spot follows mum Jodie as she lists all her favourite and imperfect festive moments, including the neighbour’s lights display zapping the National Grid, fitting an oversized tree into the living room, terrible Christmas music and giving presents to everyone from the postwoman to the bin man with the help of Very’s app.

It was created by Matt Moreland, Chris Clarke, Emma Thomas, Ryan Delaney, Angela Harding and Terry O’Neill, and directed by Gary Freedman through Independent Films. Pace, which is part of Vizeum, handled media planning and buying.

Pepsi Max’s ad stars UK grime and rap artists Kamakaze and TrueMendous as they declare: “Traditional is so cliché.”

The pair rap as they step away from the tropes of the festive season, replacing festive jumpers with hoodies and the Christmas tree with a palm tree.

The work was created by Charlie Lindsay and George Bartlett, and directed by Paul Casey and Rich Jobson through Dark Energy. The media agency is OMD.

Set to an arrangement of The Show Must Go On by Queen, the ad features French ballerina Taïs Vinolo, who plays an up-and-coming dancer whose dreams are jeopardised due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It was shot by director Melina Matsouka, who has directed music videos for Beyoncé’s Formation and Rihanna’s We Found Love, as well as 2019 film Queen & Slim. Media planning and buying was handled by Initiative agency Rufus.

A goat is given a new designer outfit because "she's had such a hard year". And what an outfit it is.

The film was created by Francesca Van Haverbeke and Florence Deary, and directed by Matthijs van Heijningen through MJZ. Mindshare is the media agency.

WWF showcases the importance of home in the wilderness preservation organisation’s Christmas spot.

The ad was directed by The Shirley Chipchase Collective through MPC Creative. Media is handled by Dentsu's Vizeum and Merkle.

Lego ‘And I think to myself’ by The Lego Agency

Set to a (rather surreal) version of What a Wonderful World, the ad showcases the many ways in which Lego can encourage creativity in children, from blue horses to sausage trees.

It was created by Lucas Reynoso Vizcaino, Leah Juaymah Mababangloob, Gonzalo Torres Arce and Julie Koch, and directed by The Bobbsey Twins from Homicide through Blink. Initiative is the media agency.