Emmet McGonagle
Added 18 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Christmas 2020: the ads making the best of a bad year

Ahead of a Christmas like no other, Campaign rounds up the latest festive ads.

Argos ‘Book of dreams’ by The & Partnership London

Soundtracked by Gary Barlow’s Incredible and with the same theme as last year’s festive campaign, the ad follows two sisters who circle a box of magic tricks in the Argos catalogue, before being transported to Christmas evening. Suddenly, their living room is transformed into a West End theatre for an extraordinary illusionist performance.

The work was created by Matt Wood and Tom Loveless, and directed by James Rouse through Outsider. 

Very ‘Christmas is this very moment’ by Grey London

Set to the track Hot Love by T Rex, the spot follows mum Jodie as she lists all her favourite and imperfect festive moments, including the neighbour’s lights display zapping the National Grid, fitting an oversized tree into the living room, terrible Christmas music and giving presents to everyone from the postwoman to the bin man with the help of Very’s app. 

It was created by Matt Moreland, Chris Clarke, Emma Thomas, Ryan Delaney, Angela Harding and Terry O’Neill, and directed by Gary Freedman through Independent Films. Pace, which is part of Vizeum, handled media planning and buying.

Pepsi Max ‘Christmas refreshed’ by Truant

Pepsi Max’s ad stars UK grime and rap artists Kamakaze and TrueMendous as they declare: “Traditional is so cliché.”

The pair rap as they step away from the tropes of the festive season, replacing festive jumpers with hoodies and the Christmas tree with a palm tree.

The work was created by Charlie Lindsay and George Bartlett, and directed by Paul Casey and Rich Jobson through Dark Energy. The media agency is OMD. 

Amazon ‘The show must go on’ by Lucky Generals

Set to an arrangement of The Show Must Go On by Queen, the ad features French ballerina Taïs Vinolo, who plays an up-and-coming dancer whose dreams are jeopardised due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It was shot by director Melina Matsouka, who has directed music videos for Beyoncé’s Formation and Rihanna’s We Found Love, as well as 2019 film Queen & Slim. Media planning and buying was handled by Initiative agency Rufus.

TK Maxx ‘The lil’ goat’ by by Wieden & Kennedy London

A goat is given a new designer outfit because "she's had such a hard year". And what an outfit it is.

The film was created by Francesca Van Haverbeke and Florence Deary, and directed by Matthijs van Heijningen through MJZ. Mindshare is the media agency.

WWF ‘Space to live’ by Uncommon Creative Studio

WWF showcases the importance of home in the wilderness preservation organisation’s Christmas spot. 

The ad was directed by The Shirley Chipchase Collective through MPC Creative. Media is handled by Dentsu's Vizeum and Merkle.

Lego ‘And I think to myself’ by The Lego Agency

Set to a (rather surreal) version of What a Wonderful World, the ad showcases the many ways in which Lego can encourage creativity in children, from blue horses to sausage trees. 

It was created by Lucas Reynoso Vizcaino, Leah Juaymah Mababangloob, Gonzalo Torres Arce and Julie Koch, and directed by The Bobbsey Twins from Homicide through Blink. Initiative is the media agency. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020
Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020