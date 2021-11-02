Christmas 2021 round-up: Watch all the festive ads

Splitting off from Waitrose, John Lewis & Partners is delivering joy this year, with the tale of an unlikely friendship between a young boy called Nathan and space traveller, Skye.

Created in partnership with Adam & Eve/DDB, this year's offer responds to the customer insight that people want joy this year, after a disappointing festive season in 2020. It also arrives a week earlier than usual, as research shows people are eager for Christmas to begin.

Billed as its biggest campaign in several years, M&S Food has thrust Percy Pig into the spotlight for the first time – teasing him out to its 130,000 TikTok followers first. Animated and voiced by actor Tom Holland, in a scene akin to Night at the Museum, the film sees Percy Pig accidentally brought to life for the first time by Christmas fairy, Dawn French.

The campaign was made with support from creatives from Grey London and production company MPC.

Boots launched its Christmas ad campaign “Bags of Joy” today (4 November), with Doctor Who and The Serpent star Jenna Coleman in the titular role of Joy.

The ad was created by WPP’s specialist unit for Boots, The Pharm, with direction by Academy Award-winning Tom Hooper and soundtrack by Academy Award-winning composer Rachel Portman OBE.

Sports Direct's Christmas campaign features a TV spot full of sporting stars, including Jack Grealish, Emma Raducanu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

The film, with 60” and 30” iterations, will make its debut during Gogglebox, Taskmaster and The Big Narstie Show. Directed by The Rest duo Alex Motlhabane and Lewis Levi through Pulse Films and with creative by London-based agency Mox, the ad is a high-energy call to action for Britain to get off the sofa.

After a two-year hiatus, M&S Clothing & Home is back spreading Christmas cheer, with a magical, musical advert that showcases its festive range.

Once again created by Odd, the festive filled film brings to life a whimsical music world, where the star of the show dances around iconic Christmas moments.

Bearing the hallmarks of a short by Disney's Pixar, just like its predecessor "Lola", “Stepdad” takes viewers on a journey of ups and downs, heightened by realistic animation and lovable characters.

Created in-house, and centred on the power of storytelling to inspire imagination and the magic created by reading together, “Stepdad” features the return of Lola’s granddaughter, Nicole, and her two children Max and Ella, as new stepdad Mike moves into their family home.

Lego’s Christmas campaign celebrates the limitless nature of children’s imagination, with scenes of Star Wars stormtroopers running away from insects and a dragon who puts out fires, rather than starting them.

The work, developed by the brand's in-house team The Lego Agency, will run across TV, digital, Spotify, Snapchat, OOH, social and ecommerce. It will also appear at Lego stores, which will offer shoppable sets that inspired children in the film.