Churchie has a glow-up as Churchill unveils rebrand

In an attempt to keep up with a busier British audience, insurance brand Churchill has released the first spot in its rebrand, "Chur-chill", featuring a new logo and mascot.

Created by Engine, the ad shows a CGI bulldog blissfully skateboarding down a busy street. "Isn’t this how insurance should make you feel," a narrator asks, while the chipper pup makes his way down the road.

"Our audience has always loved Churchie, but they don’t expect him to stand still," Lucy Brooksbank, head of marketing at Churchill, said. "So, with our new relaunch of the brand, Churchill rides on, making life feel that little bit more effortless – as we believe it should do for all our customers, allowing them to just… chill."

Churchill first hinted at a rebrand earlier this week (1 October), tweeting: "A treat is coming. 4th October. #ChurchillTheDog."

Replacing the well-known bopping-head mascot, the new and improved Churchie was created by visual artists at Untold Studios, who have been busy working on Netflix’s The Crown.

Paul Jordan, executive creative director, creative and experience design, at Engine, said: "Churchill is one of the nation’s most-loved brands. But brand love can slip into overfamiliarity if you’re not careful.

"Engine was determined that no-one should take Churchill for granted. So, we’ve given Churchie a complete makeover. Goodbye, nodding dog. Hello, lean, mean chill machine."

The campaign will premiere during Emmerdale today (4 October), running across TV, radio, cinema, blipverts, channel sponsorship and social media, as well as a Spotify partnership.

It was created by Chris Lapham and Aaron McGurk, and directed by Nikolai Fugslig through MJZ and Untold Studios. The media agency is MediaCom.

The next ad in the "Chur-chill" campaign is set to break on 28 October.