Churchill hints at change with teaser ad

Direct Line Group brand Churchill has been running a cryptic six-second ad that suggests a change is in store on Friday (4 October).

A treat is coming. 4th October. #ChurchillTheDog — Churchill (@Churchill) October 1, 2019

On Twitter, the video, which has since been removed, appeared as part of a promoted tweet that includes the text: "A treat is coming. 4th October. #ChurchillTheDog."

In the spot, the word "Churchill" is shown against a pink background, with the "chill" part of the word styled like cupcake icing and with sprinkles falling on it.

The tweet is also subtitled "The new Churchill". However, clicking on it took the user to an unremarkable section of the Churchill website.

The brand introduced its nodding dog mascot in 1996 and is well-known for its catchphrase "Oh, yes". It works with Engine for above-the-line marketing.

Churchill declined to comment.