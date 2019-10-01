Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Churchill hints at change with teaser ad

Insurance brand refers to 'the new Churchill' and '4 October'.

Churchill: Twitter teaser
Churchill: Twitter teaser

Direct Line Group brand Churchill has been running a cryptic six-second ad that suggests a change is in store on Friday (4 October).

On Twitter, the video, which has since been removed, appeared as part of a promoted tweet that includes the text: "A treat is coming. 4th October. #ChurchillTheDog."

In the spot, the word "Churchill" is shown against a pink background, with the "chill" part of the word styled like cupcake icing and with sprinkles falling on it.

The tweet is also subtitled "The new Churchill". However, clicking on it took the user to an unremarkable section of the Churchill website.

The brand introduced its nodding dog mascot in 1996 and is well-known for its catchphrase "Oh, yes". It works with Engine for above-the-line marketing.

Churchill declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

September 30, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

Promoted

September 30, 2019
Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Promoted

September 30, 2019
MEDIA
Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Promoted

September 26, 2019