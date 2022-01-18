Churchill insurance says ‘oh yes’ to Saatchi & Saatchi

Direct Line Group has chosen Saatchi & Saatchi and Engine as creative agencies for two of its largest brands, Churchill and Green Flag, respectively.

Engine used to handle creative duties for both and has managed to maintain its hold on the Green Flag business. But Saatchi & Saatchi, which is already the creative agency for the eponymous Direct Line brand, has expanded its remit by clinching the Churchill account.

The appointments conclude a review that kicked off last autumn, in a process being managed by Direct Line Group internally, with support from Creativebrief.

Campaign understands that other creative agencies in the running included TBWA\London, McCann London, Grey London and MullenLowe.

Churchill has handed Saatchi & Saatchi the task of evolving its creative platform, which previously focused on "Yes" to the new concept of "Chill". The brief centres on delivering “a meaningful connection with consumers”.

Saatchi & Saatchi’s previous work with Direct Line Group includes its Direct Line campaigns "Winston Wolfe" and "We’re on it".

The agency’s brief is to “communicate the brand promise to make life less stressful for hard working British families, giving them the confidence and reassurance to make big life decisions without worry”.

The new creative aims to highlight how Churchill “understands customers’ life triggers and moments of stress better than ever before, to deliver a truly customer-first insurance experience”.

“Saatchi & Saatchi’s credentials and expertise meant they were the perfect partner agency to evolve our Churchill creative,” Churchill product owner Kirsty Hoad said.

“With new regulations in the insurance industry and an incredibly competitive marketplace, a strong differentiated brand identity is incredibly important and especially one that delivers an emotional attachment with consumers. This is an exciting venture for Churchill’s evolution, and we look forward to working with them as we move forward.”

Chris Kay, Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, added: “Churchill is an iconic British brand so to come out of the blocks so early this year with this opportunity is a great win for our crew. The way the pitch was run by the Churchill team, the level of smarts and energy they collaborated with, and the push to get to a great response, have us all excited at what we can do together.”

Engine has held the account for the past 16 years, helping to make the Churchill bulldog a memorable part of the British advertising landscape.

As retained agency for Green Flag it will deliver all its above-the-line communications. Previous campaigns include "Who the fudge", which featured karate-chopping grandmas and dogs in wigs.

“Engine Group continue to demonstrate why they are such a valued partner, who truly understand the values of our brand and how best to communicate these to the market,” Green Flag marketing chapter lead Su Karki said.

“We were incredibly impressed through the review process with the agency’s vision to engage our existing customers and deliver our ambitious plans to drive customer acquisition. We continue to challenge the breakdown category, engaging our customers, people and partners, focusing on raising industry standards and offering incredible value.”

Engine Creative chief creative officer Billy Faithfull added: "We couldn’t be more proud and excited to remain part of the Direct Line Group family. To be able to build on our 16 years to date, taking the Green Flag brand into a new era, with a brand new strategy and fresh work is exactly what gets us out of bed in the morning.

"That and working with such a professional and decent group of people. We’ll miss our furry friend deeply, of course, and wish him and his wobbly jowls the best of luck in his new home."