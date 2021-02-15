CIM sounds alarm on marketers lacking training

There is a significant age divide in marketing professionals taking part in upskilling in the UK, a study by the Chartered Institute of Marketing has found.

Detailed in its latest report, Digital Vision, living on the cutting edge, 62% of 55-64-year-olds and 74% of those over 65 had received no training at all in the two years prior to the pandemic, sparking concern that senior marketers may not be keeping up with changes in the sector. By contrast, 44% of 45-54-year-olds and 7% of those aged 16-24 had received no training.

The two-stage research was conducted by Opinium, starting with an online survey of 1,000 marketing professionals, followed by 200 interviews with CIM members.

Chris Daly, chief executive of the CIM, said: "The marketing sector has been through a huge transition in the past few years; adapting to new rules on data protection; evolving to incorporate an array of new digital channels and responding to changing social attitudes.

"It is worrying that so many of our peers, especially senior-level marketers, have undertaken no training to help them adapt to these changes. We can understand why they might be prioritising the training of less experienced members of their team and feel they don't have the time to fit training in, but keeping up to date in this fast-paced industry should be a priority, especially when accessing learning and development is easier than it's ever been.

"In a sector that has faced such dramatic change in recent years, marketers who fail to upskill may be putting both their careers and their organisational growth at risk."