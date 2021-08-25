Cinch appoints VCCP as lead UK creative agency

Cinch, the online used car marketplace, has appointed VCCP as its full service agency.

The account was awarded following a three-way competitive pitch against two other undisclosed agencies, and work on the account will commence immediately, with the first campaign launching this coming autumn.

Cinch, which was launched 10 months ago, has so far achieved annualised sales of more than 50,000 vehicles and is attracting 30 million unique visitors a year to its website.

The company allows consumers to buy a quality-checked used car and have it delivered to their home.

​​Cinch parent Constellation Automotive Group, which also owns WeBuyAnyCar, recently raised more than £1bn to push Cinch’s growth across the UK and Europe.

Roly Darby, managing director of VCCP, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand as forward-facing and exciting as Cinch to help shape the future of car retailing.”

Robert Bridge, chief customer officer at Cinch, added: “Roly and the team demonstrated an unequalled understanding of our business and ambitions. And it was clear to us they have the team in place to take us from strength to strength as we continue to grow at pace.”

In May, Cinch appointed Pitch Marketing Group as its retained sponsorship activation agency after a competitive pitch. Cinch did not have an existing sponsorship shop.