Cinch's first brand campaign by VCCP urges 'Don’t just nail it, Cinch it'

Online car marketplace Cinch is launching a brand campaign this weekend, marking the first creative work VCCP has done for the brand since winning the account in August.

Starring This Morning presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo, the spot is the first of three and will air in primetime spots during the England versus Andorra football match, Celebrity Catchphrase and new ITV drama Angela Black.

The ad is running under the campaign title “Don’t just nail it, cinch it” and is centred on the feeling of everything coming together perfectly.

The spot will also air during The Great British Bake Off next week and across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky in the coming months, with media planning and buying by MediaCom.

Directed by Peter Cattaneo, the ad shows a man almost pull off a perfect “home-cooked meal” for his partner, before the viewer ultimately finds out it was prepared by D’Acampo.

Mark Orbine, executive creative director at VCCP London, said: “We don’t underestimate how daunting purchasing a car can be, and with the Cinch model it was crucial that we not only delivered this ethos in our creative, but that we also did this in a manner that would appeal to car owners across the UK, with a touch of good, old-fashioned humour.”

Amy Townsend, senior marketing director at Cinch, added: “VCCP have been the perfect strategic and creative partner since we appointed them just a few short months ago. We’ve collaborated closely to bring to market outstanding new creative and we are excited to unveil to the nation even more brilliant and charming moments of Cinching it in the year to come.”

Cinch launched a year ago and is currently generating annual sales of more than 70,000 vehicles.