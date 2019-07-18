Cinema advertising buoyant as DCM reports record-breaking first-half spend

Digital Cinema Media has reported a 12% boost in year-on-year adspend in the first half of 2019, marking its best-ever January-June period.

The top-spending categories were: entertainment and leisure; automotive; finance; government, social and political; and telecoms.

According to DCM, cinema audiences are hitting their highest level in 50 years, thanks in part to the release of Avengers: Endgame, which to date has accrued £88.6m at the UK box office.

That film proved most popular among younger audiences, who are driving up cinema attendance; 16- to 34-year-olds make up nearly half of all cinema tickets being sold each year.

DCM, which represents 82% of the cinema industry, is also confident of sustained growth, anticipating the second half of 2019 to "be another landmark year for admissions and record-breaking year for advertising revenue on the big screen".

Forthcoming films expected to pull in punters in their multitudes include The Lion King remake, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Downton Abbey, Cats and Frozen II.

DCM's latest research, conducted alongside Differentology and entitled Mission 16-34: Launch, Land, Impact, revealed that young audiences rate cinema advertising as the audiovisual format they feel most positive towards. The report found that consumers feel that cinema gives them "premium, trusted, quality content in a high-attention environment".

Meanwhile, research from think tank Credos, alongside DCM's own, sparked the decision to focus on the theme of trust for the first Cinema Media Showcase, which took place today (18 July) at Odeon Leicester Square.

At the event, DCM chief executive Karen Stacey examined the media's owner's role in rebuilding trust.

"As our industry faces the risk of consumers turning off and tuning out, we as media owners have a responsibility to win their attention and trust without bombarding them," she said. "DCM is committed to creating a ‘safe haven’ in the cinema for both cinemagoers and advertisers.

"I urge other media owners to take the same responsibility so we can collectively raise standards and create positive change."