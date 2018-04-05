Ciroc to hold female empowerment events series in US

The initiative begins this month with an "Empowered brunch", a forum with more than 100 influential women in media, music and fashion including actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophia Bush.

The brand has also partnered with non-profit organisation Dress for Success to work on its "Suiting" programme by donating 100 professional garments. The initiative helps women gain confidence to reenter the workplace.

The brand has created the #CIROCSummerSquad, made up of Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G, and entertainers Teyana Taylor and Cassie, to celebrate female empowerment.

Ciroc will also host a series of local events in selected cities to "celebrate the liquid, the lifestyle and the best of the season".

The brand will be promoting the return of its Summer Colada variety too.