Claire Beale leaves Campaign after more than two decades

Beale said working on magazine has been 'immense privilege'.

Beale: one of the most influential voices on the global advertising stage
Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, is leaving the brand after more than two decades as part of a restructure as parent company Haymarket adjusts to the challenges of coronavirus. 

Beale, one of the most influential voices on the global advertising stage, led Campaign in the UK for more than 10 years, before taking on the global role overseeing Campaign’s eight editorial businesses around the world. 

As UK editor she enhanced Campaign’s position as a champion of excellence in the advertising, media and marketing industries, celebrating the best creative work and strategic thinking but always ready to challenge the industry and its players when they fell short. 

She spearheaded the magazine’s digital development, launched podcasts and video centres of excellence and helped lead the expansion of Campaign’s portfolio of events and awards to create a dynamic multi-platform brand, ensuring that Campaign has been constantly refreshed while always respecting its powerful heritage. 

Internationally, Beale spent time in Hong Kong launching Campaign in Asia, where it now operates not only in Hong Kong and Singapore but also China, Japan and India. She played a leading role in the launch of Campaign in the US five years ago, establishing its provocative, challenging voice in the market there, and has worked with franchise partners in the Middle East and Turkey to further drive Campaign’s presence around the world.

Beale said: "Every day that I have worked on Campaign has been an immense privilege. My teams around the world have been packed with some of the most talented people I have ever met and I will miss them enormously. But my departure gifts me a really exciting opportunity to do something new that helps shape an exhilarating future for our industry."

Philip Swinden, managing director of Haymarket Business Media, said: "As well as being a revered and influential figure in the industry for many years, Claire is also an outstanding journalist who has contributed a great deal of fine work and ensured Campaign’s high standards of feisty, independent, challenging content have been maintained and enhanced across all versions of the magazine worldwide. She will be missed and we wish her well in her future endeavours."

Beale will write a farewell column in the September issue of Campaign.

