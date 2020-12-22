Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Claire Enders and Chaka Sobhani join Campaign's year ahead event

Line-up also features Julian Knight MP, Jackie Stevenson and Lydia Amoah.

Campaign Breakfast Briefing: takes place on 7 January
Campaign Breakfast Briefing: takes place on 7 January

Campaign is holding a Breakfast Briefing virtual event in the new year that will look at how the economy can recover after the coronavirus pandemic, and what this means for the advertising and media sectors.

"The Year Ahead: Ready for the rebound" takes place on 7 January and will be hosted in partnership with Spark Foundry.

Claire Enders, founder of Enders Analysis, will kick off the proceedings with a session on the year ahead for media.

The line-up also features Julian Knight MP, chair of the House of Commons Digital Culture Media and Sport select committee; Jackie Stevenson, chief executive of the Brooklyn Brothers; and Lydia Amoah, author of The Black Pound report.

Other discussions will focus on the year ahead for brands, creativity and new agency models with Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio; Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett; and Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

To find out more and sign up for the event click here. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 16, 2020
What is the future of publisher monetisation?

What is the future of publisher monetisation?

Promoted

December 16, 2020
Meet the Snapchat Generation

Meet the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 15, 2020