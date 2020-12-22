Claire Enders and Chaka Sobhani join Campaign's year ahead event

Campaign is holding a Breakfast Briefing virtual event in the new year that will look at how the economy can recover after the coronavirus pandemic, and what this means for the advertising and media sectors.

"The Year Ahead: Ready for the rebound" takes place on 7 January and will be hosted in partnership with Spark Foundry.

Claire Enders, founder of Enders Analysis, will kick off the proceedings with a session on the year ahead for media.

The line-up also features Julian Knight MP, chair of the House of Commons Digital Culture Media and Sport select committee; Jackie Stevenson, chief executive of the Brooklyn Brothers; and Lydia Amoah, author of The Black Pound report.

Other discussions will focus on the year ahead for brands, creativity and new agency models with Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio; Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett; and Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

