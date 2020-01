Clarins is opening a beauty lab where it will be appealing to consumers' five senses to allow people to experience its products in a different way.

At the seven-day pop-up in Paris, opening on 30 January, the skincare brand will use sight, sound, smell, touch and taste to evoke an emotional response from visitors.



A large plant wall will infuse the space with the fragrance of Clarins' oils. A complimentary make-up and care consultation will be offered to guests.