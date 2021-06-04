Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Clarks partners The Elephant Room for LGBT+ mentorship programme

Clarks marketer Tara McRae will be a mentor.

Clarks: McRae will also be delivering a keynote
Clarks: McRae will also be delivering a keynote

Clarks has linked up with The Elephant Room for its upcoming LGBT+ mentorship programme.

The agency first established its One Month Mentors project last year, with each cohort of participants directed by different themes, including Black History Month and International Women's Day.

Tara McRae, chief marketing officer at Clarks, who will be a mentor, said the latest programme resonated with her on both a personal and professional level.

She said: "Community has been at the heart of our brand for more than 195 years. We wanted to celebrate Pride month with our consumers but we wanted to do it in a way that we are giving back to the community.

"I myself belong to the LGBT+ community and would have loved to have done something like this as I entered the industry."

Shannie Mears, co-founder and head of talent at The Elephant Room, has always seen the value in mentorship and "reverse-mentoring". It was at Iris that Mears met her mentor Dan Saxby, the former chief executive, whom she went on to establish The Elephant Room.

After the impact of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, Mears felt her agency could be doing more to lift up under-represented and under-resourced groups.

She told Campaign: "We developed a mentorship programme built on our experiences of building a business relationship and starting an agency. It felt like something that would be great for communities that are under-represented and, more often than not, under-resourced.

"Some groups don't always have access to networks or the industry professionals that they would like, or they may not know these opportunities exist. One Month Mentors is an intensive programme where you get paired with a senior or C-suite leader within the industry, based on the application that you put forward. Both mentors and mentees apply and then they get paired. It's about going through that programme, which includes sessions with speakers from within the industry, to understand what personal and professional development looks like."

Each pairing is expected to dedicate an hour a week to a mentorship session, with the learnings benefiting both parties. The upcoming Pride cohort will be for people who identify with the LGBT+ community, and all mentors will be LGBT+ industry leaders.

McRae said: "We hope to learn more about how we can foster young creative careers within the footwear industry. We are on a journey as a brand in addressing diversity and inclusion internally and externally. We hope that we learn more about how we can evolve with every project, programme, connection and conversation."

Clarks will be hosting a week called Inside Clarks, offering insights on product design and social media marketing. As well as being a mentor, McRae will also be deliver a keynote speech.

The programme also includes a shoot featuring the mentors and mentees for Brand Advance-owned magazine Chapter Z, which will be championing Pride. Brand Advance is also a partner of the programme.

Mears added: "For us as an agency, it's important that the type of opportunities and accessibility that we're offering to these groups is always present. So whether they are black people, women, those who identify as LGBT+, disabled people, we always want to make sure that they're getting that same high level of intense learning. And this programme is perfect for that.

"It gives them the ability to connect with people that are like them and be reminded of their value. They deserve the resources, the knowledge and the expertise, regardless of where they come from, their background or their sexual orientation. They should still get the best of the best."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The cookie has crumbled: Building solutions for the new era of identity

The cookie has crumbled: Building solutions for the new era of identity

Promoted

June 02, 2021
Why you need to know about brand suitability

Why you need to know about brand suitability

Promoted

May 27, 2021
Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Promoted

May 26, 2021
Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Promoted

May 26, 2021