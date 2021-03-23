Claudia Winkleman fronts latest #WeCreateExperiences campaign

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman has kicked off a consumer-focused campaign from industry movement #WeCreateExperiences, which will culminate in a day of action on 30 March.

The campaign will encourage the public to feel inspired by the range of experiences the industry delivers, reassure them about its global expertise in delivering events responsibly and offer motivation for its mission to help get lives back to a sense of normality.

The tagline "Together we can do this right" will be used to indicate the gradual return of events and the process, which will require co-operation.

Celebrity contributors with ties to different audience groups will be supporting the campaign by publishing video messages. Appearing alongside Winkleman, will be Clare Balding, Ronan Keating, Daley Thompson and Jonny Wilkinson among others.

Get involved by sharing an image or video of the event you're most looking forward to using the #WeCreateExperiences hashtag, and let's start creating experiences and memories, once again. pic.twitter.com/lVh8rTCa5v

The social campaign will be supported by media ambassadors backing the project by taking up press opportunities.

Using the #WeCreateExperiences hashtag on 30 March, the campaign is asking those in the industry to share the event they're most looking forward to attending, whether outdoor shows, festivals, live sporting activations, concerts, weddings or any other consumer event that they have missed. Consumers will be encouraged to use the hashtag and share their own experiences. There will also be a hero spot released on social media.

Rick Stainton, founder of Smyle and #WeCreateExperiences, told Campaign: "We want the media and the public to understand the expertise of our industry. We want them to understand the power of the broad range of events we deliver. And to understand that we're global experts in delivering events safely and responsibly. Events touch millions of peoples lives in different ways and sharing a live experience is something that we've badly missed."

With the Covid vaccines being rolled out and a government roadmap for the end of lockdown, Stainton explained this was an ideal time to target consumer groups.

This latest project follows a campaign in December 2020 targeting brands and businesses to showcase the value of the events sector.

#WeCreateExperiences sits under the industry combined platform One Industry One Voice.