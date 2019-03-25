Claudine Collins appointed chief client officer at MediaCom

Claudine Collins, UK managing director at MediaCom, has become the agency’s first chief client officer.

She has been managing director for seven years and has now decided to "focus entirely on MediaCom’s clients", which include Tesco, Mars and Sky.

Collins will take on a flexible working pattern, MediaCom said. She will be responsible for ensuring that the agency "always understands client needs and delivers a strategy and engagement programme to deliver against them".

Satin Reid, joint managing director at MediaCom in London, takes over from Collins as UK managing director. Reid’s counterpart, Danny Donovan, becomes managing director of retail and commerce.

Reid will focus on "implmenting the company’s cultural and strategic growth strategy". She joined MediaCom in 2017 after working at Carat for 12 years.

Finally, Paul Cooper, managing director at MediaCom North, has taken on an expanded role as chief operating officer of the region.

Josh Krichefski, chief executive of MediaCom UK, said: "Claudine, Satin, Danny and Paul have all played important roles for us and they’ll continue to do so. They have all worked closely with me to define their new roles, making sure we are playing to each of their individual strengths."