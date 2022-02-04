CleanCo recruits UK drag star for content series

CleanCo has launched a digital content series dubbed "The CleanCo Challenge" featuring UK drag star Tia Kofi.

The no-/low-alcohol spirits brand, created by Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews in 2019, will launch three videos this February, each challenging Kofi, among other UK influencers, to taste three different cocktails without briefing or explanation.

Intended to demonstrate CleanCo’s portfolio of spirit alternatives, the influencers will be blindfolded and presented with a gin and tonic, a piña colada, a dark and stormy and a paloma but will have no clue whether their cocktail is made with alcohol or one of CleanCo’s alternatives.

Developed by The Prophets and running across CleanCo-owned channels, the series features six UK influencers. Alongside Kofi, the line-up includes make-up artist Dolli Glam, actor Eric Underwood and plus-size model David Fadd.

Kofi was one of 12 contestants on series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and finished seventh overall.

David Rogers, co-founder of The Prophets, called CleanCo’s product “unparalleled”.

He added: “By working with talent such as Tia Kofi and Dolli Glam, we wanted to put the CleanCo spirits range to the test – in a light-hearted scenario – to show how swapping out alcohol and replacing with Clean alternatives is as good, if not better, than drinking a full-strength cocktail.”

According to the International Wines and Spirits Record, the no- and low-alcohol spirits category has reached almost $10bn (£7.4m) in value across key global markets.

CleanCo’s product portfolio includes: Clean G, a gin alternative; Clean R, a dark rum alternative; and Clean V Spiced Apple, a flavoured vodka.

In October last year, CleanCo hired Goodstuff to handle its UK media buying and planning following a competitive pitch process.