Cleaning brand Method tackles gender stereotypes with new partnership

Eco-friendly cleaning brand method has vowed to challenge "tired stereotypes" in the industry and is funding an LGBT+ charity's entire volunteering programme.

Method will partner the LGBT Foundation for the next 12 months and support numerous projects that champion a safe, healthy and equal future for all LGBT+ people.

To mark the announcement, The Romans created "Drag cleans", a drag show hosted by Method that saw seven UK drag acts tackle toxic gender stereotypes.

Each act took inspiration from Method’s cleaning products – known for its bright colours and vivid fragrances – to create new characters designed to promote the "Drag cleans" partnership.

Guests watched as acts, including Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic, proved that cleaning "doesn’t have to be a drag", with a cleaning-inspired "lip-sink" battle.

The event, which began in August, marks the beginning of a year-long campaign that will span PR, digital and above-the-line activity.

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, co-founder and executive creative director at The Romans, said: "In a world of woke-washing and one-off charity partnerships, Method’s long-term commitment to challenging stereotypes perfectly demonstrates how brands can meaningfully and relevantly engage with not-for-profits."

Sarah Tuke, head of communications at Method, said the industry has long been a contributor to tired stereotypes, but the brand has "always played with the norm, in order to bring a bit of sass to the cleaning aisle".

She added: "The wonderful world of drag shares Method’s love of looking fabulous, with innovation, creativity and unapologetic self-expression at its heart. We want to challenge stereotypes and gender norms with the help of LGBT Foundation and our drag talent to create something truly wonderful, bold and meaningful that drives positive change over the next 12 months."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek