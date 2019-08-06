Stephen Delahunty
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cleaning brand Method tackles gender stereotypes with new partnership

Brand is funding LGBT Foundation's volunteering programme.

Method: 12-month partnership
Method: 12-month partnership

Eco-friendly cleaning brand method has vowed to challenge "tired stereotypes" in the industry and is funding an LGBT+ charity's entire volunteering programme.

Method will partner the LGBT Foundation for the next 12 months and support numerous projects that champion a safe, healthy and equal future for all LGBT+ people.

To mark the announcement, The Romans created "Drag cleans", a drag show hosted by Method that saw seven UK drag acts tackle toxic gender stereotypes.

Each act took inspiration from Method’s cleaning products – known for its bright colours and vivid fragrances – to create new characters designed to promote the "Drag cleans" partnership.

Guests watched as acts, including Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic, proved that cleaning "doesn’t have to be a drag", with a cleaning-inspired "lip-sink" battle.

The event, which began in August, marks the beginning of a year-long campaign that will span PR, digital and above-the-line activity.

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, co-founder and executive creative director at The Romans, said: "In a world of woke-washing and one-off charity partnerships, Method’s long-term commitment to challenging stereotypes perfectly demonstrates how brands can meaningfully and relevantly engage with not-for-profits."

Sarah Tuke, head of communications at Method, said the industry has long been a contributor to tired stereotypes, but the brand has "always played with the norm, in order to bring a bit of sass to the cleaning aisle".

She added: "The wonderful world of drag shares Method’s love of looking fabulous, with innovation, creativity and unapologetic self-expression at its heart. We want to challenge stereotypes and gender norms with the help of LGBT Foundation and our drag talent to create something truly wonderful, bold and meaningful that drives positive change over the next 12 months."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019