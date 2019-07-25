Clear Channel aims to offer greater accountability for digital outdoor campaigns

Outdoor media owner Clear Channel has undergone a compliance audit, covering the agency's delivery and reporting of UK digital campaigns over a three-month period.

The audit, carried out by PwC, for a three-month period ending 31 March 2019, covered reporting of digital campaigns across Clear Channel’s digital Adshel Live, Sainsbury’s Live, Asda Live and Wrap networks.

Clear Channel currently undertakes audits under Sarbanes-Oxley twice a year. It says that the the PwC audit goes further than these, to audit the entire process of booking, set-up, monitoring and delivery of digital campaigns, thereby delivering even greater accountability.

Ben Price, sales operation director at Clear Channel, said: "Other forms of digital media are both flexible and transparent. Our focus on accountability and this PwC audit aim to give advertisers the same confidence as any other digital campaigns."

He added that Clear Channel's approach to accountability was threefold, with investment in a reporting tool that offers the ability to track delivery of campaigns in near real-time and investment in a digital campaign management team to put this data to use through monitoring, adjusting and reporting on campaigns.

"Finally we have engaged PwC in this audit to be even more transparent in our process and meet advertisers’ demands for verified data reporting," said Price.

Clear Channel said it planned to expand the auditing process further in the coming months to ensure that all campaigns get the same standard of campaign management and reporting.

JCDecaux underwent a similar audit process in 2017, also carried out by PwC, which will be repeated this year.