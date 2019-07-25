Kim Benjamin
Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Clear Channel aims to offer greater accountability for digital outdoor campaigns

Outdoor media owner has undergone a three-month audit covering the delivery and reporting of its UK digital campaigns

Very.co.uk campaign
Very.co.uk campaign

Outdoor media owner Clear Channel has undergone a compliance audit, covering the agency's delivery and reporting of UK digital campaigns over a three-month period. 

The audit, carried out by PwC, for a three-month period ending 31 March 2019, covered reporting of digital campaigns across Clear Channel’s digital Adshel Live, Sainsbury’s Live, Asda Live and Wrap networks. 

Clear Channel currently undertakes audits under Sarbanes-Oxley twice a year. It says that the the PwC audit goes further than these, to audit the entire process of booking, set-up, monitoring and delivery of digital campaigns, thereby delivering even greater accountability.

Ben Price, sales operation director at Clear Channel, said: "Other forms of digital media are both flexible and transparent. Our focus on accountability and this PwC audit aim to give advertisers the same confidence as any other digital campaigns."

He added that Clear Channel's approach to accountability was threefold, with investment in a reporting tool that offers the ability to track delivery of campaigns in near real-time and investment in a digital campaign management team to put this data to use through monitoring, adjusting and reporting on campaigns.

"Finally we have engaged PwC in this audit to be even more transparent in our process and meet advertisers’ demands for verified data reporting," said Price.

Clear Channel said it planned to expand the auditing process further in the coming months to ensure that all campaigns get the same standard of campaign management and reporting.

JCDecaux underwent a similar audit process in 2017, also carried out by PwC, which will be repeated this year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019