Clear Channel and Jamii collaborate to boost visibility for black-owned businesses

Clear Channel UK has launched a collaborative initiative designed to empower and support independent, black-owned businesses in the UK.

The out-of-home media and infrastructure company has teamed up with Jamii – a marketplace for black British creators – to create Clear Channel Compass, which offers free outdoor advertising space to selected businesses and is open both to physical and online black retailers and service providers.

With visibility being one of the most vital parts to business success, the scheme targets the challenges that face black entrepreneurs and will choose eight businesses for which campaigns will run within the first 12 months of the scheme. Applications are now open and the selection process will be overseen by Jamii. The closing date is 18 July.

Campaigns for the selected businesses will run across Clear Channel’s Adshel Live screens, part of the biggest digital out-of-home network in the UK, starting from August. Clear Channel will also offer free design support to help create the ads, while the selected ecommerce brands will also be listed on Jamii’s marketplace.

Caroline Forbes, specialist partner and fairness executive sponsor at Clear Channel UK, said: “As part of our on-going commitment to be both a platform for brands and a platform for good, we’re thrilled to see Clear Channel Compass come to life with the support and guidance of Jamii as our partner.

"By offering outdoor advertising space across high streets up and down the UK, we hope to create a shop window for products and services that would often be unseen outside of the black community and thus help boost the black pound in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

Khalia Ismain, founder of Jamii, added: "We’re so excited to be working with Clear Channel on this initiative to amplify the stories of black creators. We’ve long been championing the incredible makers within the community because their talents deserve greater recognition.

"When we break down the obstacles faced by black makers, it sows the seeds for more talent to rise up and seize opportunities. This is a huge opportunity for both of us to tell the stories of makers from the community and connect them to anyone and everyone who needs their ideas, craftsmanship and ingenuity in their lives."