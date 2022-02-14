Clear Channel and Ogilvy launch LGBTQ+ History Month campaign

Clear Channel and Ogilvy UK’s Proud network have launched a campaign to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month.

The work features a series of colourful posters that carry insights into LGBTQ+ history, including copy such as “Gender fluid. That’s so 550 BC” and “If being trans is such a fad, it’s been a very long 4,000-year fad.”

The aim is to demonstrate that LGBTQ+ people’s existence and experience is not new but has been hidden and erased from history, with the tagline “History is queer” at the bottom of every poster.

Posters from the campaign have been placed nationwide in central urban areas, including London’s Soho and Manchester’s Canal Street.

Angus George, executive creative director at Ogilvy UK, said: “Not everything should be consumed through devices. Seeing and celebrating LGBTQ+ heroes in the real world on visible media delivers a serious punch.

“This is a vital message for the more marginalised sections of the LGBTQ+ community. Trans and non-binary folk are seeing their very experience and identity called into question daily in the media and minimised as some kind of ‘modern trend’.”

Jason Jarvis, creative agency account director and LGBTQ+ crew lead at Clear Channel UK, added: “Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community has been important to Clear Channel and working with Ogilvy will allow us to super charge our creative message around LGBTQ+ History Month.

“This partnership takes our efforts to the next level and it’s something we hope to further build upon in the future.”

An out-of-home media and infrastructure company, Clear Channel has worked with Ogilvy’s Proud network, an open, industry-wide network for LGBTQ+ people and allies.