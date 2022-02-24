Clear Channel and OmniGov defend Campaign Media Awards crowns as shortlist revealed

Last year’s main prize winners have both made it onto the shortlist for the Campaign Media Awards, to be held in six weeks at the London Hilton Park Lane.

Clear Channel will be defending its 2021 Commercial Team of the Year prize against Independent News & Media, LadBible, Mail Metro Media, News UK, Reach Solutions and The Ozone Project.

MG OMD’s OmniGov is in with a chance of an Agency of the Year hat-trick having won in both 2020 and 2021. It is up against its stablemate OMD’s Decisions Science team and five others: the Initiative UK strategy team; the Starcom Samsung team; MediaCom’s sustainability operation Green Team; Wavemaker’s Nationwide team; and UM’s Johnson & Johnson team.

When it comes to the most awards nominations, the agency heavyweights are MediaCom, with 24, Starcom, with 20, and Zenith, with 15.

The media owner with the most opportunities to win is Channel 4 with seven nominations, followed by LadBible and Global, both with five.

The 62-strong panel of judges for this year’s awards is chaired by Ali Reed, chief executive of PHD UK.

For full details of the shortlist and to buy tickets for the first live celebration in three years, on 7 April, visit the Campaign Media Awards website.