Clear Channel puts Europe arm up for sale

Clear Channel has upgraded its Q4 revenue forecast and hoisted a “for sale” sign over its European business amid improving trading conditions across the outdoor sector.

US-listed Clear Channel said its global revenues will be ahead of 2019 levels in the October to December quarter and should come in slightly higher than previously expected – between $730m and $750m – despite the emergence of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The company also told investors it has “authorised a review of strategic alternatives for its European business, including a possible sale”.

Clear Channel has considered a sale of its Europe arm on previous occasions, including when it was owned by debt-laden iHeartMedia, but no buyer emerged at the time.

Financial filings show the Americas and European businesses generate similar revenues but the former's profit margins were significantly higher until the pandemic.

William Eccleshare, the chief executive, who is stepping down after 12 years and moving to be vice-chairman, said: “We have been transparent about our continued evaluation of disposition opportunities that are both in line with our strategic goals and in the best interests of our shareholders.

“We believe now is the right time to explore options for our European business, which delivered significant improvements in revenue performance in the third quarter, and we now expect Europe revenue in the fourth quarter to exceed our results in the same period of 2019.”

Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Americas, is taking over from Eccleshare in January. Justin Cochrane is CEO of the European business.

Wells said the Americas segment has been performing well partly because of “investments in our digital footprint, and in data analytics and programmatic trading, which are helping to improve and simplify the buying process”.

Industry sources suggested Clear Channel Americas might gain a higher valuation if it became a real estate investment trust.

Potential bidders for Clear Channel Europe are likely to include private equity investors.

Competition issues in some markets, such as the UK and Sweden, could be an obstacle for some of the big, existing outdoor players, such as JCDecaux, Global and Ocean Outdoor, according to industry sources.

The potential sale of Clear Channel in Europe comes a month after Ocean Outdoor launched “a process to evaluate potential strategic and financial alternatives to maximise shareholder value”. That could hypothetically include a sale.

Ocean Outdoor said the company was “undervalued” following the decision by A-I Holding, a top shareholder linked to US investment firm Atairos, to increase its stake.

