Clear Channel scoops Commercial Team of the Year at Campaign Media Awards

Clear Channel UK has won Commercial Team of the Year during the first day of the Campaign Media Awards 2021.
In a virtual ceremony hosted by the comedian and actor Doc Brown this afternoon, the media owner claimed the award after a year in which it outperformed its outdoor competitors with a clear strategy, innovation and purpose.
The judges said it was amazing to see, "Clear Channel providing so much support for their clients and still innovating" during what was a tough year for out-of-home.
During the awards ceremony, six different media agencies won two prizes including Dentsu International’s Carat; the independent shop Goodstuff; Omnicom-owned Manning Gottlieb OMD and PHD; and Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry and Starcom.
Channel 4 picked up the Product Innovation Award – Media Owner and was also credited alongside Goodstuff for its victory in the Retail – Online & Offline category for Eve Sleep.
In the second part of the virtual ceremony, tomorrow at 4pm, the winners of the Campaign Media Awards Agency Team of the Year and the Grand Prix will be announced.
The full list of winners on day one:
Alcoholic Drinks
From Out-Out Evenings to Laidback Afternoons
Spark Foundry for Jack Daniel's (Tennessee Apple)
Automotive
Jeep Vs Tank: How we Reframed the Battleground to Win the War
Starcom for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Banks & Financial Services
Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem
PHD for HSBC UK
Charity
BHF 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special
PHD for British Heart Foundation
Corporate & Utilities
Getting Londoners to see Red
Carat for Vodafone
Fashion & Beauty
The Scent of Victory
Starcom for Paco Rabanne Invictus
Food, Drink & Household
Toast & Jam
Goodstuff for Yorkshire Tea
Healthcare
Be The Difference
Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government – NHS Blood and Transplant
Media & Entertainment
I May Destroy You
Havas Media Group for BBC
Public Sector
In Loving Memory
Carat for Co-op Funeralcare
Retail – Online & Offline
Sunday Night Switch Off
Goodstuff with Channel 4 for Eve Sleep
Travel & Leisure
Harnessing the Power of Heroes
Spark Foundry for Rail Delivery Group
Product Innovation – Media Owner
BRANDM4TCH
Channel 4 with Infosum and Mediarithmics
Product Innovation – Media Agency
MG OMD – Capacity
Manning Gottlieb OMD for Specsavers and LNER
Commercial Team of the Year
Clear Channel UK
Full write-ups of all the winners and shortlisted entries are available on the Campaign Media Awards homepage.