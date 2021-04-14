Clear Channel scoops Commercial Team of the Year at Campaign Media Awards

Clear Channel UK has won Commercial Team of the Year during the first day of the Campaign Media Awards 2021.

In a virtual ceremony hosted by the comedian and actor Doc Brown this afternoon, the media owner claimed the award after a year in which it outperformed its outdoor competitors with a clear strategy, innovation and purpose.

The judges said it was amazing to see, "Clear Channel providing so much support for their clients and still innovating" during what was a tough year for out-of-home.

During the awards ceremony, six different media agencies won two prizes including Dentsu International’s Carat; the independent shop Goodstuff; Omnicom-owned Manning Gottlieb OMD and PHD; and Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry and Starcom.

Channel 4 picked up the Product Innovation Award – Media Owner and was also credited alongside Goodstuff for its victory in the Retail – Online & Offline category for Eve Sleep.

In the second part of the virtual ceremony, tomorrow at 4pm, the winners of the Campaign Media Awards Agency Team of the Year and the Grand Prix will be announced.

The full list of winners on day one:

Alcoholic Drinks



From Out-Out Evenings to Laidback Afternoons

Spark Foundry for Jack Daniel's (Tennessee Apple)

Automotive

Jeep Vs Tank: How we Reframed the Battleground to Win the War

Starcom for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Banks & Financial Services

Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem

PHD for HSBC UK

Charity

BHF 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special

PHD for British Heart Foundation

Corporate & Utilities

Getting Londoners to see Red

Carat for Vodafone

Fashion & Beauty

The Scent of Victory

Starcom for Paco Rabanne Invictus

Food, Drink & Household

Toast & Jam

Goodstuff for Yorkshire Tea

Healthcare

Be The Difference

Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government – NHS Blood and Transplant

Media & Entertainment

I May Destroy You

Havas Media Group for BBC

Public Sector

In Loving Memory

Carat for Co-op Funeralcare

Retail – Online & Offline

Sunday Night Switch Off

Goodstuff with Channel 4 for Eve Sleep

Travel & Leisure

Harnessing the Power of Heroes

Spark Foundry for Rail Delivery Group

Product Innovation – Media Owner

BRANDM4TCH

Channel 4 with Infosum and Mediarithmics

Product Innovation – Media Agency

MG OMD – Capacity

Manning Gottlieb OMD for Specsavers and LNER

Commercial Team of the Year

Clear Channel UK

Full write-ups of all the winners and shortlisted entries are available on the Campaign Media Awards homepage.