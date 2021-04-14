Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Clear Channel scoops Commercial Team of the Year at Campaign Media Awards

The outdoor media owner beat 4 Sales, Hearst Solutions, News UK and Reach Solutions to claim the coveted prize.

Clear Channel: won Commercial Team of the Year
Clear Channel: won Commercial Team of the Year

Clear Channel UK has won Commercial Team of the Year during the first day of the Campaign Media Awards 2021.

In a virtual ceremony hosted by the comedian and actor Doc Brown this afternoon, the media owner claimed the award after a year in which it outperformed its outdoor competitors with a clear strategy, innovation and purpose.

The judges said it was amazing to see, "Clear Channel providing so much support for their clients and still innovating" during what was a tough year for out-of-home.

During the awards ceremony, six different media agencies won two prizes including Dentsu International’s Carat; the independent shop Goodstuff; Omnicom-owned Manning Gottlieb OMD and PHD; and Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry and Starcom.

Channel 4 picked up the Product Innovation Award – Media Owner and was also credited alongside Goodstuff for its victory in the Retail – Online & Offline category for Eve Sleep.

In the second part of the virtual ceremony, tomorrow at 4pm, the winners of the Campaign Media Awards Agency Team of the Year and the Grand Prix will be announced.

The full list of winners on day one:

Alcoholic Drinks

From Out-Out Evenings to Laidback Afternoons
Spark Foundry for Jack Daniel's (Tennessee Apple)

Automotive

Jeep Vs Tank: How we Reframed the Battleground to Win the War
Starcom for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 

Banks & Financial Services

Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem
PHD for HSBC UK 

Charity

BHF 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special
PHD for British Heart Foundation 

Corporate & Utilities

Getting Londoners to see Red
Carat for Vodafone 

Fashion & Beauty

The Scent of Victory
Starcom for Paco Rabanne Invictus 

Food, Drink & Household

Toast & Jam
Goodstuff for Yorkshire Tea

Healthcare

Be The Difference
Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government – NHS Blood and Transplant  

Media & Entertainment

I May Destroy You 
Havas Media Group for BBC

Public Sector

In Loving Memory
Carat for Co-op Funeralcare

Retail – Online & Offline

Sunday Night Switch Off
Goodstuff with Channel 4 for Eve Sleep 

Travel & Leisure

Harnessing the Power of Heroes
Spark Foundry for Rail Delivery Group

Product Innovation – Media Owner

BRANDM4TCH
Channel 4 with Infosum and Mediarithmics

Product Innovation – Media Agency

MG OMD – Capacity 
Manning Gottlieb OMD for Specsavers and LNER 

Commercial Team of the Year
Clear Channel UK

Full write-ups of all the winners and shortlisted entries are available on the Campaign Media Awards homepage.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

April 06, 2021