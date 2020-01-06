Clear Channel wins full-motion digital screen contract from Hammerson

Clear Channel has been appointed by shopping centre owner Hammerson to manage a portfolio of 223 full-motion digital advertising screens across the property company’s 12 flagship UK locations.

The appointment follows a competitive tender and sees Clear Channel take over from incumbent JCDecaux. It covers sites including Bullring & Grand Central in Birmingham, Brent Cross in London and Cabot Circus in Bristol.

Clear Channel said the win, which takes effect from June, would grow its network to almost 700 screens across 57 UK shopping centres, making it the biggest digital malls advertising operator in the UK.

It said the new screens would increase footfall across its network by 200 million to almost 900 million and would influence an additional £586m weekly retail spend, bringing the total across the network to £1.6bn.

Howard Ebison, UK and Ireland operations director at Hammerson, said: "We’re committed to making our flagship destinations across the UK as attractive as possible for consumers and brands. That means not only providing the best facilities and a compelling brand mix, but also investing in the broader experience, and that includes the advertising opportunities.

"This partnership with Clear Channel will help ensure brands can deliver a co-ordinated, engaging narrative across their external channels, as well as reach the millions of consumers that visit our destinations every year. It also brings us in line with the latest developments in the fast-moving out-of-home advertising market."

The account also covers: Centrale, Croydon; Highcross, Leicester; Silverburn, Glasgow; The Oracle, Reading; Union Square, Aberdeen; Victoria Gate, Leeds; Victoria Quarter, Leeds; and Westquay, Southampton.