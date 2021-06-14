Clearpay celebrates London Fashion Week with screening and shopping pop-up

Clearpay, the buy now, pay later service, has been celebrating London Fashion Week with a screening and shopping pop-up.

The event, designed to bring consumers back to the high street, will be showing streamed runway shows and fashion-themed films on a big screen that can be watched from deckchairs.

Visitors to "Clearpay Quarter" can order cocktails, Clearpay's brand-colour-inspired snacks and food from local eatery Vardo.

Two fashion illustrators will be located along King's Road in Chelsea, capturing the atmosphere and stylish looks of shoppers, providing visitors with a complimentary memento.

There will be London Fashion Week offers from more than 30 fashion and beauty boutiques, restaurants and bars in the neighbouring area, including Rixo, Copit and Bluebird.

Visitors also have the opportunity to win a shopping prize by capturing content in the pop-up space by posting directly to social media.

Clearpay became the main partner of London Fashion Week in February after signing a two-year deal.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: "We are delighted to launch the Clearpay Quarter this London Fashion Week to encourage consumers to come back to the British high street. It's been a challenging year for a lot of brands and as the UK starts opening up again, we look forward to working with our partner Clearpay to rebuild consumer confidence and remind people of the joys of fashion and of being out and about."

Mission worked in partnership with Clearpay, BFC and Cadogan to deliver the project.

London Fashion Week is running from 12 to 14 June with womenswear, menswear and accessories brands in one schedule across a mix of digital and in-person events. The next LFW is expected to take place from 17 to 21 September and aims to take the form of a fully integrated hybrid event combining both digital and physical activations and presentations from designers.