Clearpay launches interactive London Fashion Week campaign

Clearplay has partnered with Cult to bring the London Fashion Week runway to consumers this week.

The buy-now, pay-later service launched its Clearpay Collective project, which includes a range of exclusive fashion designs, unique shopping experiences and designer-led content.

Cult will oversee the #ClearlyIAmFashion campaign throughout London Fashion Week, with content appearing predominantly on TikTok (@clearpay) and Instagram.

The video platform will play host to a series of unique videos, including interviews with the designers of brands KNWLS and Halpern, and a behind-the-scenes look at their studios.

Becca Saraga, director of marketing at Clearpay UK, said: “Working with the Clearpay Collective has been an absolute joy. Our involvement in supporting both KWNLS and Halpern to amplify their creativity has also made it so worthwhile. Greater accessibility for fashion consumers is at the heart of our values. Unlocking purchasing power and giving access to the shows is everything we are about.”

Adam Conley, senior art director at Cult, added: "London Fashion Week has always been about showcasing great British fashion, so we've worked with Clearpay to ensure we are making this accessible for all. TikTok is the ideal platform and content style to showcase live moments and inspire trends, and this neatly played into our goals with the campaign for #ClearlyIAmFashion."