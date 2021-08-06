Clearpay produces unique shopping experiences for London Fashion Week

Clearpay, the buy now, pay later service, will be bringing together innovative and diverse talent for a series of London Fashion Week experiences in September.

It has launched the "Clearpay collective" to celebrate the event and is producing a range of exclusive fashion designs, unique shopping experiences, shoppable showcases and designer-led content.

The project has launched with London-based womenswear labels Halpern and KNWLS, with more designers expected to join in the near future. They will work with Clearpay and the British Fashion Council to offer accessible fashion experiences during London Fashion Week. By partnering Clearpay, the collective will have access to the company's active customers in the UK via its shop directory.

The British Fashion Council has also released a provisional schedule for what will be a physical-digital hybrid event, running from 17 to 21 September with more than 100 designers taking part. The 41 physical activations will take the form of catwalks, presentations and appointment listings.

Caroline Rush, the British Fashion Council's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to bring back a physical element to London Fashion Week this September. There is a fantastic sense of excitement as London comes back to life and London Fashion Week will be the moment to celebrate our extraordinary city and its creative talent.

"The 'Clearpay collective' is testament to this creativity and we look forward to working with Clearpay to support exciting British brands, and helping them reach new audiences."