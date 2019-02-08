Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Clinique creates pop-up with skincare quiz

Estée Lauder brand activation will run for 10 days in New York.

Clinique is staging a pop-up in New York to showcase its Clinique iD product, which launched in December last year.

The Estée Lauder-owned cosmetics and skincare brand describes iD as its first custom-blend hydrator created for individuals' skin type and concern.

Upon entry, visitors can head to a consultation bar for an interactive skincare quiz, which matches their skin type to certain moisturisers. They can also take part in a virtual reality experience featuring a number of beauty influencers. 

Clinique will be offering exclusive experiences in-store, including the chance to meet YouTube beauty stars Sylvia Gani and Alyssa Forever. 

The pop-up is taking place in New York's SoHo district during 8-27 February. A travelling version of the activation is running at the same time in other US states. 

