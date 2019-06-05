Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Clipper creates tea-swap pop-up

'Act-tea-vism' movement encourages people to switch to Fairtrade.

Clipper: tea exchange for the ethically conscious
Tea brand Clipper is marking 25 years of the Fairtrade logo with a pop-up at the Shoreditch Boxpark, London, that encourages people to swap their usual tea for a box of the brand's Fairtrade bags.

The event will run on 11 June and will feature speakers including Mike Gidney, chief executive of the Fairtrade Foundation and Anna de la Vega, director at social enterprise The Urban Worm.

The experiential campaign is part of a wider "Act-tea-vism" movement for Clipper driven by the insight that brands need to highlight their ethical credentials clearly. The movement will include a dedicated microsite, an out-of-home ad campaign and social media activity.

A series of six ads will be displayed across 5,000 digital and static sites throughout June in locations across London and the south east. Each ad outlines how a box of tea can make a big difference.

Clipper will also create content for its social media channels with illustrative gifs and five-minute videos around the people who pick the tea.

Experiential marketing agency Mad River designed and created the pop-up.

Rebecca Vercoe, brand controller at Clipper, said: "The tea swap pop-up will show consumers the tangible difference Fairtrade can make through a real-life experience that will hopefully stick in their minds each time they buy their tea."

