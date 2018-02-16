John Harrington
Club Med suspends ads with Daily Mail for article that 'goes against our brand values'

All-inclusive holiday firm Club Med says it has suspended "all planned advertising" with the Daily Mail, following an article that it says "goes against our brand values".

It follows similar statements on Friday by Center Parcs and the Southbank Centre. Those organisations said they were reacting to a recent article by Richard Littlejohn relating to Olympic diver Tom Daley and his partner Dustin Lance-Black having a child.

In a statement issued today, Club Med said: "Club Med has today taken the decision to suspend all planned advertising with the Daily Mail. It follows the publication of an editorial article that goes against our brand values, which welcome all families."

Contacted by Campaign's sister title PRWeek, a spokesperson said Club Med has "not had any direct dealings with the Daily Mail paper previously". It also said it has "removed MailOnline as a site for future activity".

In recent months, Virgin Trains, Pizza Hut Deliveries, Paperchase, Joy and Lego have all publicly distanced themselves from certain newspapers due to their editorial stance.

It follows the growing prominence of the pressure group Stop Funding Hate, which targets businesses that advertise in The Sun, The Daily Express, and the Mail.

The Mail, which previously called actions like these a "disturbing trend", has been contacted for comment.

This article was first published on www.prweek.com

