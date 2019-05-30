CMA launches inquiry into Bauer radio acquisitions

The Competition & Markets Authority has launched an investigation into Bauer Media Group's acquisition of local radio stations in relation to certain assets of Celador Entertainment, Lincs FM Group, Wireless Group and UKRD Group.

Bauer announced its acquisition of Celador Entertainment, Lincs FM Group and Wireless Group in February, while UKRD Group was acquired in March.

An initial enforcement order regarding the deals was made in March and the CMA has now confirmed it will begin phase one of its detailed assessment into how the deals could affect competition.

The CMA will consider whether the deals have created a "relevant merger situation" under the Enterprise Act 2002 and whether that situation has or could result in a "substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods and services".

In response to the CMA's update, a Bauer spokeswoman said: "We are pleased that the authority has now moved on to the next anticipated step in its process of reviewing our acquisitions of UKRD, Lincs FM Group, Celador and Wireless local radio stations in England and Wales."

The deadline for the CMA to confirm whether it will refer the deals to a phase two investigation is 24 July.