Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

CMA launches inquiry into Future and TI Media merger

Deal would create Europe's largest magazine publisher with revenue of £400m.

What's On TV: owned by TI Media
What's On TV: owned by TI Media

The Competition & Markets Authority has launched an investigation into the proposed acquisition of TI Media from its private-equity owner by Future that was revealed in October last year.

The deal would create Europe’s largest magazine business, with expected revenue of more than £400m.

TI Media, which publishes title including What's on TVMarie Claire, Country Life and Wallpaper*, was in 2018 the UK’s second-biggest magazine publisher by revenue after Immediate Media, while Future was fifth.

The CMA is inviting comments until 31 January to help the watchdog consider whether the merger could result in a substantial lessening of competition in the magazine industry. It is currently expected to reach its initial decision by 16 March, although this may change.

TI Media was founded in 1963 as International Publishing Corporation. US-based Time Inc bought IPC Media for $1.6bn in 2001 and rebranded it as Time Inc UK in 2014. Meredith bought Time Inc last year and sold the UK operation to private-equity group Epiris, which changed its name to TI Media.

In 2018, Future acquired the consumer magazine division of Haymarket, the publisher of Campaign. The £14m deal meant it added titles including FourFourTwo and What Hi-Fi? to its existing portfolio of largely specialist titles focused on areas such as video games and photography.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020