Staff
Added 56 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

CMOs speak out on value of performance marketing

Discipline is viewed as leveller between big and small brands.

In-depth report includes case study on Beano and lessons on getting the most out of Amazon
In-depth report includes case study on Beano and lessons on getting the most out of Amazon

Senior marketers are enthused by the opportunities offered by performance marketing but have underlined the need to "feed the funnel" with brand-awareness work.

These are among the issues explored by the latest in-depth Campaign report, Why Brands are Tuning in to the Power of Performance Marketing.

Mark Evans, managing director of marketing and digital at Direct Line Group, said: "Performance marketing supports the legitimacy of the marketing function in the eyes of the other senior leaders within the business and therefore alleviates the risk that marketing is perceived merely as a ‘colouring-in’ function. 

"That’s because it allows you to demonstrate urgency, innovation, responsiveness and, very specifically, a short-term impact."

The beauty of performance marketing is that it creates a much more level playing field between brands big and small, according to Alistair Mills, founder of Swim Now.

He explained: "The more we measure, and the more data we gather, the more leverage we have over our competition. Performance marketing allows us to do this without the substantial upfront costs associated with traditional marketing methods."

But marketers agreed that a balance had to be found between performance and brand-building activities.

Former BT head of performance marketing Caroline Mulvihill, who is now a consultant, said she had seen "too much spend diverted to performance channels". 

"It’s like Jenga – you can’t just take something out without it all falling down. You have to feed the funnel at the top and create that brand awareness for the converting channels," she added.

Click here to access the report

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now